Vicky Kaushal Gets Frightened On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Before 'Bhoot' Releases

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talked-about actors in Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself for his unconventional projects and role choices. From Masaan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, the talented actor has come a long way in his career. The actor is currently gearing up for a new project. He will be seen exploring the horror genre with Karan Johar’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The trailer of the movie has been getting love and support from all corners and the audience seems to be eagerly waiting to experience the chill that thriller will bring.

The movie’s release is just around the corner and Vicky is going all guns blazing for its promotion. To promote his horror drama, he recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. He was welcomed in a spooky way on the show that left everyone in splits.

Dharma movies recently took to their official Instagram account to share some glimpses of the show. Vicky Kaushal was having the time of his life on the show. He was welcomed in a spooky way by the crew and cast. Vicky was seen in his casual best at the show. He was seen wearing a black jacket that he wore over a grey tank top. He accessorised the look with a necklace and sported a stubble.

With Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Dharma Productions will be making their debut in the Horror genre. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The movie is expected to release on February 21, 2020.

