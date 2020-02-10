Vicky Kaushal Shares Haunted 'happy Birthday To You' Teaser From 'Bhoot Part One'

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror thrilling drama, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has become one of the most awaited films of the year. Earlier. Vicky revealed a frightening scene and now the actor has posted another spooky scene on his Instagram handle. Check out the scene and read to know more.

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Scares: Happy birthday to you

In a recent video, posted by Vicky Kaushal on his social media handles, he revealed a new spooky teaser. The team is making a series of teaser's which is called 'Bhoot Scares'. It is the second part of the teaser scenes from the movie.

In the video, Vicky Kaushal is seen sitting on a sofa and seeing a video in a camera. A family is singing happy birthday but suddenly stops. As Vicky turns, he sees that people in the video as ghosts standing right behind him and singing happy birthday in an evil tone. Check out the video below.

Bhoot Scares Part 1

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will be Vicky Kaushal’s first-ever horror flick. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the film, playing a pivotal role.

As the name suggests, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is the first film of a planned horror film franchise by Dharma Productions. The film was initially set to release on November 15, 2019, but was pushed further. The trailer of the movie was recently out, which gained good responses from the audiences. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is said to be a long-awaited big horror film.

