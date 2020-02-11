Vicky Kaushal Got Injured On The Sets Of 'Bhoot' And No One Believed Him; Here's Why

Vicky Kaushal is ready to rock 2020 with his next movie Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The actor is doing rounds across various platforms to promote the movie. Vicky Kaushal recently became a part of a radio talk show on Radio Nasha 91.9 FM. Here, Vicky shared some hilarious behind the scenes moments from the shoot of the movie.

Vicky Kaushal talks about a hilarious BTS moment

Vicky Kaushal spoke of the time he fell on the sets of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, but everyone present thought that the actor was improvising. The video of Kaushal talking about this scene was shared on the Instagram account of Dharma Productions. Here is the video:

In the video shared, Vicky can be seen enthusiastically talking about this hilarious moment. Vicky said that in the scene, he walked out of a door while one of his friends was right behind him. As soon as he is out, he fell, injuring his face. His friend thought that Vicky, as an actor, must be improvising the scene.

His friend, who was following him, then started improvising as well and starts screaming, "Prithvi bhaag!". (Prithvi is the name of Vicky's character in the film.) Vicky said that he then slowly removed his hand from his face to show that he was hurt, which made his friend scream for the doctor.

The director of the movie Bhanu Pratap Singh was also present at the radio interview. Vicky said that when the incident took place even Bhanu assumed that Vicky and his friend were improvising the whole scene. He then went on to imitate Bhanu coming towards the injured Vicky and asking what was going on. Vicky said that he showed his injury to Bhanu as well, who also then called for the production team.

The movie Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is all set to release on February 21, 2020. It stars Vicky Kaushal alongside Bhumi Pednekar. It is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Watch the trailer here:

