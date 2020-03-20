Vicky Kaushal's Best Friends In The Film Industry So Far; Find Out Who

Vicky Kaushal is a private person and does not believe in letting people know what is happening in his personal life. In many of his interviews, the actor prefers to not comment on personal questions. However, over the years, the actor has had many friends in the industry who stayed by his side in both good and bad times. Here are a few of them.

Also Read | Which Vicky Kaushal Look Do You Prefer The Most: Kurta Or Blazer?

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal have been friends for over three years after they met on the sets of film Masaan. Richa Chadha has appeared in several of Vicky Kaushal's posts on Instagram on many instances. The two share a great bond.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Has Worked With Many Renowned Actresses From Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam

Malvika Mohanan

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal is close to south film star Malvika Mohananan. There were reports of the actors dating each other, but it was never confirmed. But from a past video, it can be surely said that the two are great friends. Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny were even at Malvika's home for dinner as seen in the following video.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan's Memorable Looks In Dapper Outfits; See Here

Katrina Kaif

Even though the rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating are never confirmed by either party, it can be surely said that the two actors are friends. Vicky Kaushal has always seen supporting Katrina Kaif and vice versa. For starters, it is confirmed that Vicky Kaushal is good friends with Katrina Kaif.

Also Read | When Vicky Kaushal Set Hearts Racing In Quirky Pyjama Avatar; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.