Vicky Kaushal Is All About "parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan" As He Floats

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. This film has failed to make a mark the way URI did. Despite Vicky's impeccable performance and anticipation for the film, the film is not doing well at the box office. The film released on February 21, 2020, and had managed to earn about ₹22.63 crores to date. But Vicky Kaushal is busy working for his next gig. He recently took to his Instagram to share a story of himself shooting a pool scene. Here is all you should know about it.

Vicky Kaushal’s "parampara, pratishtha, anushasan'

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to share a video of him shooting a pool scene. In this scene, Vicky can be seen sporting what looks like a chequered light colour shirt and navy blue shorts. He is seen floating on a pool bed. In the video, he can be seen floating into the frame and paddling his way out of the camera's range. He captioned the picture by writing “parampara, pratishtha, anushasan” This line is from the 2000 film Mohabbatein.

Here are the pictures in chronological order of the video:

On a professional front

Vicky Kaushal has about four movies under his belt as of date. Kaushal will be seen in films like Udham Singh, Takht, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama. Manekshaw is also a movie based on war where Vicky will be seen in a lead role. In Manekshaw, Vicky will play the role of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

