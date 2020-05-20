Vicky Kaushal Is Also A Melodious Singer Apart From Being A Spectacular Actor, DYK?

Bollywood's newfound superstar Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors in town. Known for his dapper looks, and impeccable brilliant acting talent, Vicky cemented his place Bollywood in the shortest span. Vicky Kaushal first grabbed headlines for his stellar performance in debut film Masaan, and post that there's been no looking back for him.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

After the enormous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, VK became a household name and so did his catchphrase How's The Josh.The actor is a jack of all arts, from acting, dance to now his recently discovered singing talent, we wonder if is anything that Kaushal is not good at. If you are wondering what were are talking about, then take a look at this throwback video of the Sanju actor.

Vicky Kaushal is also a tuneful singer and it is evident from this video

Vicky Kaushal has featured in several movies and has a spectacular box-office record. From Manmarziyaan, Sanju, to Raazi. Talking about Manmarziyaan, in 2018 Vicky Kaushal played a carefree DJ in Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama. His outlandish look in the movie was the talk of the town. During the promotions of Manmarziyaan with rest of the staircase, Vicky Kaushal stunned everyone when he sang Daarya, a melodious track from the movie.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Looks Unrecognizable In This Rare Unseen Video From His Acting Class

During a candid interview with a media publication, Vicky K mesmerized everyone with his soulful voice. Vicky Kaushal's co-stars from the film Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu along with host were in for a pleasant surprise. As they were unaware about this Vicky Kaushal's hidden singing talent. Interestingly, the Raazi actor sung half of the track with a break, that too really well. We bet you had no idea, about the fact that VK is also a great singer apart from being a stupendous actor.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Love Per Square Foot' Was The First Indian Netflix Movie;Read More Trivia

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has many exciting projects in the pipeline. The Lust Stories actor is coming back with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar in Sam Manekshaw. It is a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Apart from this, there is another biopic Sardar Udham Singh, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Sardar Udham Singh revolves around the life story of Jallianwala Bagh survivor. He later went to London and assassinated Michael O’Dwyer at Caxton Hall there. Alongside these biopics, the Sanju actor will also be seen in Dharma's much-awaited Takht, slated for release by 2020 end.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal: Times When 'Uri' Actor Promoted His Films Fiercely On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.