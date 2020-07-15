Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma And Other Actors Who Debuted In Bollywood In The Year 2015

In the year 2015, several numbers of TV actors, star kids, and new faces made their way in the acting industry. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Athiya Shetty, and Kapil Sharma among others were some of them who started their acting careers in the year 2015. So, here are some of the names of the big names in Bollywood, who made an impressive debut in 2015-

Also read | Can Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Vidyut Jammwal be perfect as Amar Akbar Anthony?

Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, and Sooraj Pancholi among others made their debut in Bollywood in the year 2015-

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal started his acting career by playing his first leading role in the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial drama Masaan (2015). He starred in this film alongside Richa Chadha. Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Masaan won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the category of the Best Male Debut, and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer. In the film, Masaan the female actor opposite Vicky Kaushal was Shweta Tripathi.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal shares a touching post on practicing humility, forgiveness and sweet speech

Kapil Sharma

The popular Indian comedian also entered the Bollywood industry with the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015. He made his Bollywood debut with the much-talked-about film helmed by the Baazigar and Khiladi director duo, Abbas-Mustan. Kapil Sharma played the role of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan in the film along with an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, Manoj Joshi and Sharad Sankla. As per reports, Kapil Sharma was to have formerly featured in Yash Raj's film Bank Chor, but he opted out of that film.

Athiya Shetty

The star kid, Athiya Shetty also kicked-off her Bollywood career in the year 2015 with the film, Hero. Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty was seen romancing the actor, Sooraj Pancholi in Nikhil Advani’s remake of the 1983 hit, Hero. While the film was about to release in 2014 as per reports, it got postponed to 2015.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Manmarziyaan' and other films that explored subject of adultery

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor is the son of the popular actor Anil Kapoor who has been ruling Bollywood for ages. Harshavardhan also made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film, Mirziya. Brother of popular actor Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan made his acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirziya, which was based on a popular Indian folklore.

Sooraj Pancholi

Son of the famous Bollywood actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi also made his Bollywood debut in the year 2015. He kick-started his acting career with the Bollywood film, Hero. The star-kid was seen romancing Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, in the remake of the 1983 hit Hero, which was produced by Salman Khan.

Also read | Kapil Sharma's contemporary & friend Sudesh Lehri shares throwback pictures with him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.