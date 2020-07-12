Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Manmarziyaan' And Other Films That Explored Subject Of Adultery

Movies based on the concept of adultery are not new in Bollywood. Several films in the 1980s era like Masoom, Silsila revolved around similar storylines. But post-2000, films on adultery have become bolder. Talking about such films, here is the list of some popular Hindi movies that explored the subject of adultery, Have a look-

1. Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal's Mammarziyaan is the latest Hindi Film to join this list. An interesting story presented in a contemporary manner, which is realistic in nature. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan played lead roles in this romantic drama. Vicky Kaushal's character (Vicky Sandhu) is madly in love with a girl named Rumi(Taapsee) but is scared of responsibilities. This habit of Vicky agitates her badly, and she ties the knot with another man. Abhishek essayed that role in Mammarziyaan beautifully. Anurag Kashyap directed Vicky Kaushal's Manmarziyaan, which was critically acclaimed at the box-office. The way Anurag handled this concept with maturity in Manmarziyaan is the USP of the film.

2. Rustom

Akshay Kumar's Rustom is based on a true story. Wherein a decorated Naval Officer K.M. Nanavati, actually killed his wife's lover, whom she was romantically involved with. Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, and Arjan Bajwa played the lead roles in this blockbuster film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. In fact, Khiladi Kumar also bagged the prestigious National Award for his marvellous portrayal as a Naval officer in the movie. Rustom minted over ₹210.36 crores at the Box-office window and was a massive success.

3. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Karan Johar's controversial romantic-drama KANK is another Bollywood film based on the concept of Adultery. Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukerji play the lead roles in the Dharma movie. Rani Mukerji portrayed the role of an unhappy married woman, who irrespective of being married to a great man, finds love outside her house. Abhishek Bachchan played Rani's husband in the movie, who separates from her after she breaks the news of cheating on him with another man.

4. Life In A Metro

Anurag Basu's musical hit Life In A Metro highlighted the concept of complicated relationships and extra-marital affairs. Entangled between many stories, Life In A Metro drew one's attention to the very existence of adultery when it comes to Metro cities and its hectic lifestyle. One story is that of Kangana Ranaut's character in the film, where she falls in love with her boss played by K.K Menon, who is already married and a father as well. But sooner she realises that she's not happy in the relationship and breaks up with him to be with Sharman Joshi's character Rahul.

5. Murder

Another highly popular Bollywood movie, which showcases the pros and cons of an extra-marital affair is Malika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi's Murder. Helmed by filmmaker Anurag Basu, this love triangle takes a dangerous turn, and is backed with a riveting story plot. Mallika Sherawat's character finds love in his college sweetheart post her marriage. Emraan Hashmi played the second man in the film, who also turned out to be a villain.

