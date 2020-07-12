Kapil Sharma's Contemporary & Friend Sudesh Lehri Shares Throwback Pictures With Him

Kapil Sharma is one of the finest talents on the small screen, who has been entertaining the audience with his funny antics for quite some time now. Not just the viewers, but his contemporaries in the same field are also his ardent admirers. Recently, popular comedian and actor Sudesh Lehri took his Instagram to share a throwback picture with the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor with an adorable caption, take a look.

Also Read: A Virtual Tour Of Archana Puran Singh's Lavish Madh Island Bungalow Via Her Insta Posts

Sudesh Lehri shares a throwback picture with Kapil Sharma

The Ready actor recently took his social media to share a throwback picture of himself posing happily with his friends Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and DreamGirl director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The Jai Ho actor captioned this cute picture as "yaarian" with a red heart emoji. One can see Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and Raaj posing wide a smile in this photo. Dressed in casuals, all the famous comic stars seem to be having a gala time in this Sudesh Lehri's Instagram photo.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's Funny Moments On 'TKSS' To Cast Your Monday Blues Away

Not to miss the beer glass in Kapil Sharma's hand, all these celebrated personalities look in a true-blue party mood in this picture. Coming back to Sudesh Lehri, he is a veteran actor, who has featured in several comedy shows and big-budget Bollywood films. Some of his famous projects include Ready, Great Grand Masti, Jai Ho, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Nights Bachao, and several seasons of Comedy Circus.

Also Read: Sumona Chakravarti Of TKSS Fame Has Worked In THESE Shows Over The Years, See List

Kapil Sharma too alongside Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek was a part of many successful seasons of the popular show Comedy Circus, and are friends since years now. Both Kapil and Sudesh share a great rapport on a personal front and are quite fond of each other. In fact, prior to the lockdown Lehri also met Kapil Sharma's darling daughter Anayra Sharma. Checkout their endearing picture together.

Also Read:'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Is Credited For Writing THESE Popular Films

On the work front, Sudesh Lehri was last seen in Comedy Nights Live with Krushna Abhishek. Whereas Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for the shooting of his first episode post-Unlock for his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. As per the latest reports, Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the TKSS post the lockdown. And, the shooting will resume super soon. Alongside Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh will also be a part of the upcoming episodes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.