Vicky Kaushal: Facts About The 'Uri' Actor You Did Not Know About

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently in the news about his rumoured link-up with Bollywood A-list actor Katrina Kaif, has created his mark in the Hindi film industry with substantial roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Masaan. Vicky has managed to garner a lot of media attention and has seen an immense increase in his female fan following. Take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Uri actor which many would not have heard before.

Vicky Kaushal's life before Bollywood and his big break

Vicky has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering. He also got a job after his graduation which he refused so that he could pursue his career in Bollywood. He started his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap for the movie Gangs of Wasseypur. He also performed in plays before he got his silver screen break. He made his Bollywood debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana; however. His first critically acclaimed movie is considered to be Masaan.

Vicky Kaushal's favourite movies

Vicky Kaushal's all-time favourite Hollywood classics include 1957's black and white film titled 12 Angry Men, Godfather series, Ocean series and Shawshank Redemption. In Bollywood, his favourite movies include Mughal-E-Azam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, and Deewar. Reportedly, Game of Thrones and Prison Break are Vicky's favourite series to watch.

Vicky Kaushal's relationships

Vicky Kaushal has been linked with a number of ladies from Bollywood now. The first being Harleen Sethi, as the duo were often seen hanging out together and apparently fell in love as soon they met via a mutual friend. Vicky was also linked with Malavika Mohanan for a short time.

Vicky Kaushal trivia

The Love per Square Foot actor has revealed to be hydrophobic. He has often revealed that he loves to dance, read and travel and is a big foodie. He is apparently a trained dancer too. Vicky drastically lost 8 kgs in a month to get into the character for his movie Masaan which required him to be skinny.

