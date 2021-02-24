Vicky Kaushal Lifting Heavy Barbell Weights Is All The Fitness Motivation You Need

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to share a workout video on his Insta story. In the video, he was seen working out in a gym as he lifted huge barbell weights. His gym trainer was seen motivating him to lift the weights and Kaushal lifted the barbell weights from the bottom to his waist and kept it down. He had donned sporty gear with a yellow t-shirt and a pair of black track pants with white stripes. Kaushal wore white sneakers, workout gloves, and sported a black cap. He wrote on the story “Start of a Long Journey Ahead”, tagging his gym trainer. Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story and snaps from the story here:

A Sneak Peek of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram-

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to celebrate one year of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship by sharing throwback pictures from the movie set. The string of images chronicled some memorable scenes from the film with few pictures of him walking in the water and on the broken ship. He also added pictures with the crew and one of them featured the director of the film, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who marked his directional debut with this movie. Bhoot Part 1: the Haunted Ship is a part of the horror-thriller franchise that revolves around a ship that lies at static bench. Reflecting on the last year filled with terror, he wrote in the caption “Kaafi Daraavna saal raha!” and hashtags that said ‘Bhoot The Haunted Ship’ and ‘1 year’. Check out the post on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram:

Know about Vicky Kaushal's movies

Vicky Kaushal debuted with the independent film Masaan in 2015 for which he won Best Male Debut awards in Zee Cine Awards and Screen Awards and Star Debut of the Year Award- Male in International Indian Film Academy Awards. He then starred as an unhinged cop in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Kaushal rose to fame in 2018 with supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju which were both highest-grossing Hindi films of the year and he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the latter. In the same year, he also appeared in Netflix films Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories. In 2019, he played the lead role of a military officer, Major Vihaan Shergill, in the commercially successful film URI: The Surgical Strike for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

