Vicky Kaushal Reveals His New Obsession In His Latest Post; See Here

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Friday, to share a post of his new obsession. The actor shared a picture from his latest photoshoot and penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have been going all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him where he looks absolutely stunning. In the picture, Vicky can be seen striking a pose giving some intense looks for the camera. He is donning a white vest along with a knitted pink shirt with a bouquet embroidery on it. He also wore a pair of brown chinos and flip flops. He completed the look with a messy hairdo, well-done brows, and trimmed beard. One can also notice a pink cloth flowing in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about his obsession. He wrote, “Pink, it’s my new obsession”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Vicky Kaushal shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on the picture. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes. Some of the users revealed how the post has made their day, while some could not stop themselves from going all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “You're my obsessionðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜”. The other one commented, “what a day, this post has lifted my spirits. You look hot Mr Kaushal”. Check out a few comments below.

Vicky Kaushal was recently in Maheshwar where he was shooting for his upcoming project helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. According to reports, Manushi Chhillar will also be seen playing a lead role in the film. Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share pictures as he stood on the banks of Narmada river. He can be seen striking some candid poses for the camera. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Narmada with a red heart emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

