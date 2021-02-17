Vicky Kaushal Strikes Dreamy Pose, Abhilash Thapliyal Leaves A Funny Reply

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to share a stunning picture from his recent shoot. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. Netizens have been going all gaga on seeing this post as they have flooded the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him where he looks absolutely unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a chair as he rests his head on his palm. He also goes on to give a dreamy look that is sure to melt fans’ heart. The actor can be seen donning lavender coloured sweatshirt and paired it with a blueprinted jacket and 3/4th jeans. One can also notice the peach coloured cloth flowing in the background. Along with the picture, Vicky Kaushal captioned the picture as, “Pro procrastinator”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from leaving sweet notes and messages in the comment section. Apart from fans, Indian radio jockey Abhilash Thapliyal also left a hilarious comment on the post. He commented saying, “Masterji, pant ki do bilang choti kar do”, to which Vicky Kaushal replies saying, “Master ji, aaj kal ke fashion se tang aa gaya hai’. Take a look at their banter.

Some users also commented on how stunning the actor looks, while some could not stop gushing over the actor’s looks in the pic. One of the users wrote, “stop being so dreamy”, while the other one wrote, “ufff. Koi toh rok lo”. Check out a few comments below.

On the work front

Actor Vicky Kaushal was recently in Maheshwar where he was filming for his next project directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. As per reports, Model and actor Manushi Chhillar will also be seen playing a lead role in the film. Recently, Vicky took to Instagram to share pictures of him as he stood on the banks of Narmada river. In the pic, he can be seen striking some lovely candid poses for the camera. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Narmada with a red heart emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

