Vicky Kaushal Shares Beautiful Pictures As He Enjoys Sunset On The Banks Of River Narmada

Vicky Kaushal has been in Maheshwar where he is shooting for his upcoming project, which is a Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. As per reports, Manushi Chhillar will be seen as the lead. Recently, Vicky took to his Instagram account to share pictures as he stood on the banks of Narmada river. Read along and take a look at the pictures shared by the actor and what the fans had to say.

Vicky Kaushal at the banks of Narmada

Vicky Kaushal is currently filming for his upcoming movie opposite Manushi Chhillar in the Madhya Pradesh city of Maheshwar. The actor spent some time on the banks of the Narmada river as he enjoyed the gorgeous sunset. He also posted pictures on Instagram to share the serene views with all his fans and followers.

Along with the post, he wrote the caption, “Narmada” followed by an orange heart emoji and picture credits. The pictures have over 642k likes so far and a huge amount of love for the actor in the comments below the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen on screen in and as Sardar Udham Singh, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri along with Sheel Kumar under the banners Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. The project is a biopic of the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh who is most popularly known for assassinating General Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The actor will also be seen in the Uri director Aditya Dhar's magnum opus, The Immortal Ashwatthama, wherein he will play the role of a superhero. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners RSVP Movies. The actor announced the movie through his Instagram on January 11, 2021, as he wrote: “Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama”.

