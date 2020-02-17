Vicky Kaushal's Ideal Date Night Would Have All THESE Things In It; Details Inside

Vicky Kaushal has been one of the few heartthrobs of the country for quite some time now for his charm. The actor has also been praised for his high-quality performances. He recently revealed what is his idea of a perfect date. Check out what the Uri actor had to say.

Vicky Kaushal’s idea of a perfect date

Actor Vicky Kaushal has lately been busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor was recently seen at the Lakme Fashion Week where he walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, the actor spoke about what his ideal date night would look like. He said that he prefers a casual set up when it comes to a date night. He added that he would probably opt for a long ride, good music, and good food. He would like to listen to the music of the lady’s choice while the car is parked by the road.

He prefers opening up his car and eating the packed food in such a setup. He also mentioned that the idea is to have him, her, and nature.

Read | Vicky Kaushal Says The Makers Are Sensitive To The History In 'Takht'

Read | 'Bhoot' Scares: Vicky Kaushal Finds Himself Lured Into Yet Another Booby Trap, Watch Video'

About Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the upcoming movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Read | I Don't Plan My Career: Vicky Kaushal

Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares Spooky Ingenious Tactic To Promote 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.