Vicky Kaushal Spent Time In Surat To Ace Gujju Mannerism For 'Sanju', Read More Trivia

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors with a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has made a great acting career so far. He is one of those actors of the industry who has made a great achievement in acting in a very short period. In the movie Sanju, Vicky Kaushal’s performance as 'Kamli' was highly appreciated and also earned him fame and respect-
Also read | Know What Was Vicky Kaushal's First Reaction When He Read Script Of 'Sanju'
'Sanju' movie is a real story based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay’s best friend and Ranbir Kapoor was portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. Vicky Kaushal gave all his best efforts for the movie took to get into the skin of the "gujju" character. Here are some lesser-known facts about the movie-
Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's 'Wake Up Sid' Had Unique Pairing; Learn Interesting Trivia About The Film
Also read | Here's A Look At Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Unforgettable Scenes From ‘Sanju’
Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Funny And Emotional Moments As Kamli From 'Sanju'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.