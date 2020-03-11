Vicky Kaushal Spent Time In Surat To Ace Gujju Mannerism For 'Sanju', Read More Trivia

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors with a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has made a great acting career so far. He is one of those actors of the industry who has made a great achievement in acting in a very short period. In the movie Sanju, Vicky Kaushal’s performance as 'Kamli' was highly appreciated and also earned him fame and respect-

'Sanju' movie is a real story based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay’s best friend and Ranbir Kapoor was portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. Vicky Kaushal gave all his best efforts for the movie took to get into the skin of the "gujju" character. Here are some lesser-known facts about the movie-

Sanju movie Trivia: Unknown facts about the movie

Talking about his role, Vicky Kaushal reportedly revealed that his character of Kamli was an amalgamation of Sanjay Dutt’s three to four friends and thus it was "fictional"

Vicky Kaushal travelled to Surat to learn and observe the body language and mannerisms of typical Gujaratis. He had to transform himself by losing some weight and look like a lean and aged Gujurati man.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher were approached to play the role of Sunil Dutt. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt himself was keen to play his father’s role in the movie at a point.

Aamir Khan was the first actor who was offered the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father, Sunil Dutt. Aamir Khan was also keen to play the lead role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie.

In an interview with a media portal, Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed that he wanted Ranveer Singh to play the role of Sanjay Dutt and not Ranbir Kapoor. But later, Rajkumar Hirani convinced him.

The last scene of the movie Sanju was going to be portrayed by Sanjay Dutt himself, where Sanjay Dutt outside the Yervada Jail was seen saluting.

