Vicky Kaushal Posts Hilarious Flying Pic At 3 AM, Quips 'petrol Khatam Hi Nahi Hunda'

Bollywood actors have been raring to start filming as it's been more than 4 months since the lockdown was imposed throughout the country and caused the film industry to temporarily shut shop. With the Unlock process now in force, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal cannot seem to contain all the energy and excitement as evident in his latest Instagram post. The actor has shared a funny picture of himself- dressed to head outdoors and fly- but likely to end up in bed and captioned, "Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! (What can I do? The fuel doesn't get over!) #3am"

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif's residence on Sunday. With COVID-19 precautions like face mask and gloves in check, Vicky was spotted in casual tracks and a T-shirt while stepping out of his car. 'You just made our day!', 'This is love', 'OMG! finally', 'Most beautiful couple', and many more comments were dropped by fans as Vicky's picture went viral. Another hashtag '#VicKat' also started trending for the couple by fans.

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor. He was last seen on screen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in February 2020.

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

