Vicky Kaushal Posts Rigorous Workout Weight-training Video, Says 'We Keep Growing'

Vicky Kaushal always keeps a check on his fitness and has constantly upped his game with his fitness regime. The actor took to his Instagram story on March 3, 2021, to share his current regime and it will sure give you some fitness goals as well as motivation. Scroll down to take a look at the videos, Kaushal's regime and also know more about his upcoming movies.

Vicky Kaushal shares video as he does weight-training

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story in the afternoon on March 4, 2021, to share his current weight training routine. He is currently following a rigorous routine and expressed in his caption that he has had some constant progress. In the video, Vicky is seen lifting 120 kg weights for a 3 reps circuit. He wrote atop the picture, "We Keep Going. We Keep Growing” and had also tagged his fitness coach in the video. Take a look at it here.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

He will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which is a Shoojit Sircar directorial and has been written by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. The movie will be bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banners Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, with Vicky Kaushal and Banita Sandhu playing the lead roles. The movie will have cinematography led by Avik Mukhopadhyay, and is edited by Shree Narayan Singh.

Kaushal plays the titular role of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter, who assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London, in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh attacks. The movie was supposed to release last year on October 2 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in the movie The Great Indian Family in 2021, which is currently being filmed. On January 11, 2021, he also announced that will be seen in and as The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by RSVP movies.

