Vicky Kaushal Remains Tight-lipped About His 'joyride' With Vijay Krishna Acharya

Vicky Kaushal recently shared an update on social media for all his fans about his upcoming project and even posted a photo of him from the sets of his upcoming movie. Through the social media post, the actor even dropped a tiny hint for all his fans about his upcoming movie and in a short while, fans began commenting on how 'cute' he looked in the photo. They even stated how they were 'super-excited' for his new project.

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this beautiful picture of himself with two of his team members from the film. In the photo, he can be seen standing and posing with them wearing a cool printed white coloured t-shirt with blue torn denim. He was seen alongside filmmaker and writer Vijay Krishna Acharya while other crew members were seen in the background.

In the caption, Vicky Kaushal stated how it was an absolute joyride as it was in his latest project. He further stated how he wished he could share more details about his upcoming project and added that it was enough for now. He then added a grimacing face emoji, a zipper-mouth emoji along with party face emoji in the end.

As the fans were delighted to know that they will soon be able to watch Vicky Kaushal’s new movie, they took to his Instagram post and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Many fans stated how they loved that happiness on his face while others added how he looked as cute as ever. Some of the fans even added how they were super excited for Vicky Kaushal’s new movie and urged the actor to share more details about his film. Have a look at some of the fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post and see how the actor escalated their excitement level through his post.

Vicky Kaushal’s filmography

Some of Vicky Kaushal’s movies in which he gave a stellar performance include Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Bombay Velvet, Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Love Per Square Foot, Zubaan, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Raman Raghav 2.0 and a couple of other films.

