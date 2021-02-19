Vicky Kaushal Turns Up The Heat With 'don't Rush Challenge', Fans Say 'killed It'

Vicky Kaushal couldn't resist taking the ongoing pop-culture challenge, 'don't rush challenge'. On Feb 19, the star took to his Instagram handle and shared the video grooving to Eduardo Luzquiños' dance track, Don't Rush (Remix), feat. Ans & Jordan. Here, Vicky Kaushal was spotted with dancers Sonali Kar and Swapnil. Sharing the don't rush challenge video on Instagram Reels, Vicky wrote, "Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug".

Vicky Kaushal stunned in a black and white design sweatshirt, donned with white shorts. He also sported a pair of black stockings and wore a black cap. Vicky opted for a pair of white sneaker shoes. The actor's co-dancers Sonali and Swapnil were spotted wearing masks as they accompanied the actor to complete his challenge.

As seen in the caption, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he had wasted much time watching videos of this challenge and so he too thought of wasting a little more by making one. He also thanked Sonali Kar and Swapnil for helping him to make a reel as he couldn't understand a thing. Watch Vicky Kaushal turn up the heat with don't rush challenge.

Peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Reel

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Vicky Kaushal went gaga over the actor's dance moves. Instagram influencers like Srishti Dixit and Kusha Kapila commented on the star's video. While the former wrote, "So smooth", the latter called his moves lit. One of the Instagram users added in the comment section, "Killed it Bhai". Another fan commented, "Look at that swag". Within minutes of its upload, Vicky Kaushal's Reel gained more than 50k views. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the shoots of his upcoming biopic drama, Sardar Udham Singh. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Banita Sandhu in the lead role. Based on revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, the film follows the story of Michael O'Dwyer's assassination in London by Singh to take revenge for 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Vicky Kaushal is also been roped in for untitled Vijay Krishna Acharya's flick, opposite Manushi Chhillar.

