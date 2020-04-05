Being A True Mumbaikar, Vicky Kaushal Revealed He Enjoy's This Dance Form The Most

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and charismatic actors with a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has made a great acting career for himself with his amazing movie choices. Recently the actor indulged in some fun "Ask Me Anything" on Instagram. Read what special anecdotes he revealed-

This answer of Vicky Kaushal revealed that he is a true ‘Mumbaikar’-

During these quarantine days, Vicky Kaushal, who is an active social media user posted many of his lockdown moments at home while doing some household tasks. He also did a fun "Ask Me Anything" post on his Instagram where he was asked about many interesting things by his fans. So, when he was asked in the Instagram AMA game with his fans that, what would he prefer ‘Ganpati Visarjan dance or Dancing at a club?’, Vicky Kaushal replied, ‘Visarjan Dance’. The Visarjan Dance is a popular dance form that people indulged in at the time of emerging Lord Ganesha's idol in water during the Ganpati festival. It is most popular with people living in Mumbai as the festival is celebrated with much gusto in the city. Vicky's interesting answer reveals that the actor is a true Mumbaikar who enjoys this care-free dance form the most.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror-drama, Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. The movie also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi along with Vicky Kaushal. His upcoming projects include a biopic on the great freedom fighter Udham Singh. He had already started shooting for Udham Singh before the Coronavirus lockdown. Vicky Kaushal’s other Bollywood projects that upcoming, include - Takht, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of all these films stands halted.

