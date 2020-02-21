Vicky Kaushal Or Varun Dhawan; Who Has Slayed The Pool Look?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself and proved to be a game-changer in the film industry. The Uri actor knows how to melt his fan’s hearts with a warm smile. In addition to having a successful career as an actor, he has managed his sartorial choices impressively. He aces the casual looks and follows an urban style but there have been times when he stuns everyone with his bold looks.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan plays versatile roles with utter grace. From Badlapur’s Raghu, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’s Humpty, October’s Dan to Kalank's Zafar, he has rocked them all. Besides his acting finesse, his style is always on point. He sets the stage on fire with his ultimate bold looks and rustic street style featuring funky patterns and colours. Therefore, we have compiled their pool pictures that you must check out.

Here are Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal’s pool pictures that will melt you

Vicky Kaushal’s pool pictures

Also read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Combined Net Worth Could Be THIS Much If They Are Together

Also read: 'Bhoot' Inspired By True Events Confirms Vicky Kaushal, Narrates Spine-chilling Account

Varun Dhawan’s pool pictures

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Most Stunning Bold And Casual Photoshoots

Also read: Vicky Kaushal Believes That He And Ayushmann Khurrana Are Connected Somewhere; Here's Why

Also read: Vicky Kaushal Hid Behind A Hoodie To Visit Katrina Kaif At Her House? Witness Reveals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.