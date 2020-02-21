The Debate
The Debate
Vicky Kaushal Or Varun Dhawan; Who Has Slayed The Pool Look?

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan are among the most popular Bollywood stars working today. Here is a compilation of their pool pictures that you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself and proved to be a game-changer in the film industry. The Uri actor knows how to melt his fan’s hearts with a warm smile. In addition to having a successful career as an actor, he has managed his sartorial choices impressively. He aces the casual looks and follows an urban style but there have been times when he stuns everyone with his bold looks. 

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan plays versatile roles with utter grace. From Badlapur’s Raghu, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’s Humpty, October’s Dan to Kalank's Zafar, he has rocked them all. Besides his acting finesse, his style is always on point. He sets the stage on fire with his ultimate bold looks and rustic street style featuring funky patterns and colours. Therefore, we have compiled their pool pictures that you must check out. 

Here are Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal’s pool pictures that will melt you 

Vicky Kaushal’s pool pictures 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Varun Dhawan’s pool pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Published:
