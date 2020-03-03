Ranveer Singh Turns Paparazzi Favourite, Grabs Eyeballs With His Pink Shades In Video

Bollywood star and heartthrob of millions Ranveer Singh is known for his impeccable performances as an actor and also for his out-of-the-box fashion sense. Many people call him the ‘Lady Gaga’ of Bollywood for his ‘I don’t care what you think’ attitude that he so effortlessly carries on his sleeve, as he walks out in front of the media with bizarre colours and motifs. Given his fandom, he is also a paparazzi favorite! Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport donning pink shades that seemed to have grabbed eyeballs.

While his fashion sense gets discussed at length for obvious reasons, it’s his adorable gesture for a photographer that has made fans address him as a true ‘gem.’ Apart from taking a video and planting a kiss on his cheek, Ranveer also went on to sing ‘Baar Baar Din’ and urged all the onlookers to join in too. And in true Gully Boy style, the actor also went on to ask the birthday boy when and where the party is going to be. Watch the video below-

Netizens love Ranveer Singh's pink shades

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s fashionable outings are nothing new to tinsel town. Previously, the actor was papped in a chic and classy ensemble. The Gully Boy actor was captured by the paparazzi wearing a jet black well-fitted t-shirt paired with beige trousers. He layered it all with a checkered trench coat and a beanie cap. He completed his looks with some cool sneakers and pentagon style sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular names in Bollywood. He has appeared in around 12 films till now and has worked with several acclaimed directors. He will next be seen in the film, 83

83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The plot of the film revolves around Kapil Dev's journey as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

