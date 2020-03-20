Vicky Kaushal's Posts By The Waters That Will Make Fans Drool | See Pictures

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience.

Vicky Kaushal worked his way through the Bollywood industry, with full dedication. After starring in blockbuster movies like Raazi, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, Vicky has without a doubt proved his versatility in the industry. Not only his acting chops, another thing that fans are drooling over are the pictures of Vicky Kaushal posing by the water. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal's pictures by the waters

This is from Vicky Kaushal’s shoots for the ELLE Magazine. Vicky is seen posing underwater. It is a monochrome picture.

Vicky Kaushal is seen enjoying the perfect vacation. He is posing for the picture inside an infinite pool. The setting sun is giving the perfect colour palette to the picture.

Vicky Kaushal seems to enjoy the greenery of Coorg. The actor has been snapped walking on the green grass, next to the waters. He has worn blue denim jeans and jacket. Vicky is also carrying a brown colour man sling bag.

In this picture, Vicky Kaushal is posing in a ship, in the middle of the ocean. He is seen wearing a black pant, white t-shirt, and a black blazer.

Vicky Kaushal is once again seen posing on a boat, in the middle of the waters. The caption of the picture suggests that he is on his way to Murano and Burano islands. He is seen wearing white pants and an off-white shirt with floral prints on it. The actor has worn black shoes and black sunglasses.

