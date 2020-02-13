Vicky Kaushal Shares His Greatest Fear Ahead Of 'Bhoot Part One' Release

Vicky Kaushal is all set to terrify his fans in his upcoming horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film will soon hit theatres on February 21, and fans are beyond excited to see it on the big screen.

With the movie's release right around the corner, Vicky is busy promoting his movie and he recently attended an event where he got to interact with the media and fans. During the event, Vicky was asked what he feared the most in life, and here is what the Bhoot actor had to say.

Vicky Kaushal's greatest fear in life

When asked about his greatest fear in life, Vicky Kaushal stated that his biggest fear in life is that one fine day he would get up and he would not know how to act. He added that he often wondered what he would do when that happened because he had torn and thrown away his engineering job letter. He added that he fears that one day he would go on sets and for no logical reason, he would not know what to do when he's asked to act.



Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his greatest fear when it came to stardom. He replied by saying that he felt like stardom would get scary when it got into your head and under your feet. He further said that when stardom gets into your head, a gap develops between your feet and the ground. However, he added that whenever that happened to him, he returned to normalcy after his mother scolded him. Vicky Kaushal also stated that he stayed with his family and had some beautiful set of friends who were not from the industry. While they were proud of his journey, they still treated him like the old Vicky Kaushal from college.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will also star Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor in leading roles. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The movie is based on a true accident that occurred in the city of Mumbai and will follow the story of a couple who are trapped on an abandoned ship.

