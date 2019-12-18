Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Favourite Hollywood Movie Of All Time

Vicky Kaushal was recently in news for being voted as one of the Top 10 most searched Indian Actor of 2019 (the data was revealed by Google India). Vicky Kaushal landed at the 5th most searched Indian in 2019. A few hours ago, Vicky Kaushal was seen sporting a lungi avatar in his throwback video from his initial acting days where he looks almost unrecognisable. Films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Masaan are to be credited for making Vicky Kaushal's career where it is today. Let's look at some of the movies which Vicky Kaushal considers as his favourites.

What is Vicky Kaushal's favourite movie?

Vicky Kaushal answered his best movies of all times recently in the Google answers. Vicky Kaushal anwered one of the most asked question to him on the Google. The question was "Which is the greatest movie of all times?" To this, Vicky Kaushal replied saying his favourite Hollywood movies of all times includes the Hollywood classic 1957 black and white film titled 12 Angry Men. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal's all time favourite Hollywood movies includes Godfather series, Ocean series, and Shawshank Redemption to name a few.

Upcoming Vicky Kaushal movies

Workwise, the actor will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, helmed by director Shoojit Sircar and is expected to be released on October 20, 2020. Besides this film, Kaushal will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht. The actor has been cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar for Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and with Takht, the actor will make his entry as the first multi starrer film of his career. The actor is also going to part of the multi starrer film Takht which features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and several others in lead roles.

