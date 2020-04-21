Vicky Kaushal Shares Drool-worthy Throwback Pic, Invites Fans To Choose Favourite; See Pic

With the lockdown in place, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal has been doing his bit by sharing updates with his fans and followers to entertain them. Earlier on Tuesday, he shared a throwback picture of himself posing with 4 different flavours of cupcakes with figurines of his movie characters on the icing. The actor captioned the post, "Choose your favourite cupcake!" as he gave the options of "Red Velvet Iqbal. Kamli Cappuccino. Major Vihaan Iceberg. Vanilla DJ Sandz.".

Have a look:

Read | Vicky Kaushal looks drool-worthy as he poses in the pool for Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal’s housing complex in Andheri, Oberoi Springs, has been partially sealed at the moment. This action came into effect after an 11-year-old resident of the complex was tested positive for the coronavirus. The area also houses several other Bollywood actors like Chitrangada Singh and Chahatt Khanna.

Reportedly, the case that has been tested positive is the daughter of a doctor. The case is allegedly from the C-Wing of the complex. It is still not clear whether any of the actors belong to the same wing in Oberoi Springs.

Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Quarantine Cut' by brother Sunny leaves fans impressed

BMC has reportedly sanitised the entire complex. Residents of Oberoi Springs are now taking extra safety measures to see to it that the coronavirus does not spread. It is not clear whether the entire Oberoi Springs has been sealed or just the particular building.

Read | Vicky Kaushal’s Oberoi Springs sealed as 11-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal saw the release of his horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship recently. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies include Sardar Udham Singh which is set to release in the year 2021. He will also be seen in the multi-star cast film, Takht. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with Vicky Kaushal.

Read | Vicky Kaushal, Daisy Shah, other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Gene Deitch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.