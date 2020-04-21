Vicky Kaushal On How 'Bhoot' Helped Him Overcome Fear: 'Wasn't Horror-film Friendly Actor'

Though Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is just a few-films-old, he never hesitated to experiment with his on-screen characters. From playing a carefree youngster in Manmarziyaan to essaying a brave officer in Uri, he has done it all. Vicky Kaushal has sent some chills to the spine of his fans in his last horror-mystery film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film did average business at the box-office but it seems like the lessons from the film will be with Vicky Kaushal for life.

READ | Vicky Kaushal's Movie 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' To Release On Prime Video Soon

Vicky Kaushal talks about Bhoot

Recently, the Sanju actor talked about Bhoot with a leading news portal. In his chat with the news portal, he said that he was able to overcome his fear of horror movies after doing this film. He further said that he was never a horror-film friendly actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He also added that he was someone who wouldn't step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, he was able to overcome his fear.

READ | Vicky Kaushal And Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Have A 'Bhoot' Connection?

The report also quoted the 31-year-old-actor saying that with Bhoot, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film, which is not just filled with thrills but is scary. For the unversed, Bhoot, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead cast.

READ | Vicky Kaushal Will Meet His Loved Ones After Lockdown Ends, Fans Wonder If It Is Katrina

Talking about the professional front of the Raazi actor, he has numerous films in his kitty including Sardar Udham Singh. Filmmaker Soojit Sircar has donned the hat of director of the upcoming film. Apart from the biopic-drama, Vicky will also play a pivotal character in Karan Johar's upcoming period-drama film Takht.

READ | Vicky Kaushal Resumed Shooting For 'Bhoot Part One' Despite Getting 13 Stitches

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.