Vicky Kaushal Shares A Pic Of 'good Quarantine Boys', Raises Cuteness Bar Indefinitely

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable throwback photo of himself on his social media earlier on Friday. Little Vicky and his brother, Sunny Kaushal can be seen sitting adorably on tiny chairs in this throwback picture which has the hearts of all his fans on social media. The actor has captioned the post with the words, "Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother!" and tagged his brother Sunny Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer film Gold in 2019.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal have always dished out major sibling goals as they have always had each other's backs and made their presence felt during their respective movie releases. The younger of the duo, Sunny, recently played cameraman for the 'Bhoot' actor as the latter shared a video of his workout at home. The Kaushal brothers have been chilling at home amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and have been updating their activities through social media.

What's next for Vicky & Sunny Kaushal?

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten army -- Aazadi Ke Liye along with newcomer Sharvari Wagh in the lead. He also featured in the film Bhangra Paa Le with actor Rukhsar Dhillon. Sunny Kaushal is scheduled to feature in Nikhil Bhatt's film Hurdang along with Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. He will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming film Shiddat along with actors Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in theaters earlier last month. He will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Uri director Aditya Dhar's trilogy on Immortal Ashwatthama and also in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

