Bigg Boss 13: Housemates Scared As They Feel The Presence Of A 'Bhoot' In The House

In Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were seen answering for their behaviour as journalist Rajat Sharma held an Aap Ki Adalat inside the house. However, in tomorrow’s episode, the contestants will be seen getting spooked by an unknown Bhoot and a few spooky dolls. In the promo that was released by the official account of the channel that airs Bigg Boss 13, the contestants are seen screaming with fear. Check out the newly released promo here.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants get spooked

In the promo, Paras is seen telling the fellow contestants that he can hear some weird noises coming from outside the bedroom. While Sidharth Shukla tries to see where the noises are coming from, he notices a presence outside the room. He says that there’s a shadow outside and walks towards it.

The lights in the house are then seen flickering as the Bigg Boss 13 contestants yell in fear. They then notice a small voodoo doll fallen on the floor and while the contestants go and inspect it, there is a bigger stuffed body without a head sitting in the room. As Arti Singh yells in horror, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is seen laughing at the scene in front of him.

On February 12 episode of Bigg Boss 13, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Paras Chhabra is seen telling the fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants that it is amavasya tonight, which means something is wrong. Sidharth is then seen saying that he is getting scared. Vicky Kaushal then enters the Bigg Boss 13 house and tells the contestants that for one of them, these are the last few minutes they will spend in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

