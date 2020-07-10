Did You Know? Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Singh Have THIS Factor In Common

When it comes to movies, just like the genres of romance and comedy, the action genre has over the years garnered a separate fan-base of its own. To witness that epic fight scene between the hero and the villain consisting of the high octane kicks and punches, sure does give one an adrenaline rush. When it comes to Bollywood actors, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunny Singh, the three have a 'common factor' pertaining to the action genre. It is that all the three actors, Ajay, Sunny, and Vicky's fathers were well-known action-directors in the film industry. Here is looking at the contribution of their fathers in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay's father, Veeru Devgn was a renowned stuntman in Bollywood. He later went on to become one of the most well-known action directors of the industry. The actor's father is known for his works in some commercially successful movies like Mr. Natwarlal, Jigar, Dil Kya Kare, and Kranti. The Golmaal actor lost his father on May 27, 2019, and since then he has reportedly revealed in many media interactions about the strong influence his father had in his life.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky may be one of the most sought-after actors in the industry currently but for the unversed, his father, Sham Kaushal was also one of the most popular stuntmen in the industry. Sham Kaushal has been a part of some big-budgeted films too in his career. Some of them include Mission Mangal, Student Of The Year 2, Kalank, Paltan, Sanju, and Indu Sarkar.

Sunny Singh

Sunny has carved a niche in the industry with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akash Vaani and, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but this is not known to many that his father, Jai Singh Nijjar was one of the most adored stuntmen as well as action choreographers in the industry. Reportedly, Sunny's father also gives prime importance to his fitness even in his 60s.

The actor's father has been part of films like 7 Khoon Maaf, Raman Raghav 2.0, Omkara, Black Friday, and Satya. According to media reports, Sunny has expressed his desire to direct a biopic on his father's life as a tribute for the courage and hard work of the stuntmen in the industry.

