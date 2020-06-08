Vicky Kaushal's Lowest-rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes, See List

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest new-age actors in Bollywood currently. The Lust Stories actor has his plate full with a plethora of upcoming films. Vicky K has featured in several films, in different genres. While some were rated highly, some weren't according to Rotten Tomatoes. Let us look at those Vicky Kaushal movies which are lowest rated according to Rotten Tomatoes, a celebrated review-aggregation website.

Vicky Kaushal's lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes

Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship- 0%

Vicky Kaushal's last cinematic release was Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Helmed by filmmaker Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is Vicky Kaushal's lowest-rated film on rotten tomatoes, a popular review-aggregation website, with 0% ratings. As the name suggests, Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror film, which had a lot of buzz and anticipation around it prior to release, yet it failed to create any magic at the box-office. Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship was co-produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta. Vicky Kaushal and Bhoomi Pednekar played the leads in Bhanu Pratap' s Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship which is about a haunted ship mystery.

Sanju- 36%

In this list, this is the only Vicky Kaushal's movie in which he played a supporting role. Sanju is directed by Raju Hirani. It is a biopic on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor played the male lead in Sanju, and Vicky essayed a supporting character. Sanju was a commercial success at the box-office but got mixed reviews from the critics. But irrespective of playing a character role of hero's friend in the drama movie, Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sanju was highly lauded by both critics and viewers. He played a naive Gujarati man, who is a loyal friend to Sanju.

Uri: The Surgical Strike- 67%

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the most successful film of Vicky Kaushal in his career as a mainstream actor, and its presence here in this list is quite shocking. But as per the ratings of Rotten Tomatoes, Uri: The Surgical Strike is VK's third-lowest rated film whereas Raazi and Lust Stories are Vicky Kaushal's top-rated movies with 100% ratings. Uri: The Surgical Strike is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is a story about a successful secret mission of Indian Army. Vicky Kaushal played the lead and won the several accolades for his performance in the movie including the National Award.

