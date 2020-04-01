List Of Vicky Kaushal’s Best Movies According To IMDb Ratings

Vicky Kaushal is an A-listed actor in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Here are the best movies of Vicky Kaushal, according to IMDb ratings.

Vicky Kaushal’s best movies according to IMDb ratings

URI: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal played the lead character in Aditya Dhar’s URI: The Surgical Strike. Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolved around Indian army special forces that execute a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. The film became critically acclaimed and has an 8.3 IMDb rating. Vicky Kaushal received his first National Award for this movie.

Masaan (2015)

In the initial years of Vicky Kaushal in the industry, he appeared in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan. Richa Chadha and Sanjay Mishra also played pivotal roles in the film. The plot of the film revolved around four people, along India’s Ganga River, who face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies. The film became critically acclaimed and has an 8.1 IMDb rating.

Raazi (2018)

Vicky Kaushal played a supporting character in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Alia Bhatt played the lead character in this woman-centric film. Rajit Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolved around a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film became critically acclaimed and has a 7.8 IMDb rating.

Sanju (2018)

Vicky Kaushal played a supporting character in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in the film and Vicky played his backbone and his best friend in the film. The plot of the film revolved around the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Everything about his film career, jail sentence and personal life. The film became critically acclaimed and has a 7.8 IMDb rating.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The plot of the film revolved around Ramanna, a maniac murderer who finds a soulmate in Raghavan, a policeman, who inspects his murder cases. He tries to make Raghavan realize how they are both similar. The film became critically acclaimed and has a 7.3 IMDb rating.

