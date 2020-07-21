Vicky Kaushal Shows Fans 'desi' Drink Combination To Keep Oneself Fit

Vicky Kaushal is known to be quite active on social media platforms and often shares snippets from his day with his followers. Recently the actor took to Instagram stories to share a healthy drink combination that one could try during this pandemic.

The popular drink is known to tackle some of the most common diseases and other basic health issues. Hence Vicky Kaushal himself consumed it and asked his fans to also try it if they can.

Vicky Kaushal shares healthy drink combination with fans

In the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal, one can see a calming green background along with his cup in the hand. The actor can be seen sipping on Haldi and Ashwagandha which is looked at as a healthy drink.

The actor wrote on the picture “Desi Nuska” thus hinting at some homemade remedies for certain illnesses. The drink is known to be of great use when it comes to immunity and other basic health-related issues. Thus, keeping the current scenario in mind the actor shared the picture of himself having a healthy drink. He also hinted at his fans to try out the drink and to build their immunity and keep fit during the pandemic.

The Ashwagandha Turmeric mix drink is known to help one to sleep well and to also tackle issues like a bad cold. The turmeric specifically helps to release cough as well. One can enjoy this drink by mixing it in milk and directly consuming it to reap its benefits. However, one needs to be cautious as to not mix too many ingredients into the mixture, and thus keep the medicinal properties of the drink intact.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sardar Udham Singh which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar. The first look of Vicky in his character itself created a tremendous buzz on the internet. Hence fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen. He will also be seen next in Takht which is directed by Karan Johar. The film has a huge star cast and therefore fans are eagerly looking forward to its release as well, according to a news portal.

