Vicky Kaushal Managed To Pull Off Many Pranks On His 'Uri' Co-star Yami Gautam, See Videos

Vicky Kaushal became a household name after the humongous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The hard-hitting war-action film gives you chills down the spine every time you watch it. Vicky Kaushal was paired opposite Yami Gautam for the first time in Uri. The dynamic duo promoted the film in full throttle and while doing so they travelled together to different places.

Vicky is a super-fun person to be it, his wit and pranks are highly endearing. Who knows it better than, his Uri co-star Yami Gautam, whom Kaushal pranked several times. Have a look at the times VK pranked Yami Gautam in these videos-

Also Read:Vicky Kaushal's Debut Vs His Latest Film: Which Worked Better At The Box-office?

Times When Vicky Kaushal Pranked Yami Gautam

In this super-fun compilation of some pranks Vicky Kaushal pulled pranks successfully on Yami Gautam, the first one has to be our utmost favourite. In this video, you can see both Vicky Kaushal and Yami sitting in a flight next to each. Wherein, the Bala actor is adorably posing with the "Balle Balle" movement for a selfie with Vicky. After holding the pose for a couple of seconds, the Sanju actor cracks up laughing suddenly. He tells Gautam that he is taking a video instead of a photo.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

To this Yami chuckles and calls Vicky mad in a cute way for the way he pranked her, but with a wide smile on her face. In the next video, the Masaan actor once again pulls off the same prank and tricks Yami while they are travelling in a car. This time, the Vicky Donor actor was posing with a bowl full of peanuts and walnuts. Yet again, Yami falls for the trap and smiles. Then to change the subject VK asks her what she's having? To this Yami reverts that she is obsessed with walnuts, and loves consuming them.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal To Be A Part Of Sriram Raghavan's Upcoming Thriller Drama?

In the last video, Vicky Kaushal manages to fool both Yami Gautam and the director alongside two other people. You can see Yami and Aditya Dhar in posing as if they are ready for a fight in this video. Vicky who was supposed to take a snap instead takes a video from an elevated angle. All the people present in the frame can't stop laughing as soon as they realise that Vicky is filming a video. And, the Love Per Square Foot actor has the last laugh.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Reveals How He Was Rejected For A Deodrant Ad During His Struggling Days

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Dharma Productions Takht. Apart from that, Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar, and Sam Manekshaw biopic with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.