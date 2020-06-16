Megan Fox Share A Kiss With Beau Machine Gun Kelly After Splitting With Brian Austin Green

After his recent split with Megan Fox, ex-beau Brian Austin Green was spotted with singer-songwriter Courtney Stodden on Monday, i.e. June 15, 2020. However, on the same day, pictures of Megan Fox locking lips with the American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly also broke the internet. The Transformers actor finally confirmed her relationship with the rapper after the love birds were seen in Los Angeles, hand in hand.

Megan Fox confirms relationship with MGK after parting ways with Brian Austin Green

The American actor-model Megan Fox's pictures, hanging out with the Bad Things singer Machine Gun Kelly were making rounds on the internet recently. The 34-year-old actor joined the 30-year-old rapper for drinks as they were snapped at Mr. Furley's Bar in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood, situated in Los Angeles. The lovebirds had their hands entwined as they exited the bar and shared a passionate kiss in his brown convertible Cadillac Eldorado before driving away from the premise.

Megan sported a casual punk look comprising a black T-shirt with her sleeves rolled up slightly, flaunting her toned arms. Fox also had her shirt tied across her waist while she paired it with a tight pair of black ripped jeans. The Above The Shadows actor rounded off her outfit with casual white tennis shoes and a black leather jacket, which she carried at her side along with a handbag and her long hair styled in cascading curls.

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a bright pink graphic T-shirt which he paired with acid wash ripped jeans and white Converse sneakers. The rapper completed his outfit with a white baseball cap.

Have a look:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green had parted ways briefly in 2015 and later rekindled their marriage. However, this time around, it seems like Fox has finally moved on in life with Machine Gun Kelly. The actor also featured in the music video of MGK's latest track titled Bloody Valentine. The duo is seen romancing each other in the music video of the song which released last month and has over a whopping 180 million views.

Check out the music video of 'Bloody Valentine' below:

