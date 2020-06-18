Megan Fox's Rumoured Beau Machine Gun Kelly Professes His Feelings, Says He's 'in Love'

Singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is rumoured to be dating Transformers actor Megan Fox. Rumours of Megan Fox being involved with Machine Gun Kelly have been doing the rounds since she broke up with her husband of 10 years, actor Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of a beautiful sunset picnic and wrote that he was ‘in love.’

In the video, Machine Gun Kelly is seen wearing blue coloured ripped jeans as he pans the camera towards the setting sun. In the video, he can be seen sitting beside a girl wearing black coloured jeans. The pictures that have gone viral show that Machine Gun Kelly was wearing the same outfit when he was out with rumoured girlfriend Megan Fox.

In the video, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen sitting on a picnic blanket surrounded by different coloured roses. Megan Fox is seen eating with a pair of chopsticks as the singer makes a quick video. While posting the video on his Instagram story, Machine Gun Kelly wrote, ‘in love’.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen walking out of a bar in Los Angeles while holding hands. As soon as the pair approached their car, Machine Gun Kelly planted a kiss on Megan's lips. In the pictures, Machine Gun Kelly is seen wearing a pink graphic t-shirt and a pair of light blue ripped jeans.

Megan Fox is seen wearing an all-black outfit. Megan Fox wore a black coloured top with similar coloured ripped jeans. She had her hair open in soft curls as she walked hand-in-hand with her man.

Machine Gun Kelly dropped his new song titled Bloody Valentine a month back. The official music video of the song features actor Megan Fox alongside the singer. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s sizzling chemistry in the video has been extensively talked about.

Megan Fox was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly after the news of her split with her husband hit the Internet. The duo was spotted in a car on Megan’s birthday.

