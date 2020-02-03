Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Trailer Out: 5 Eerie Moments That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

The much-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal from Dharma Productions' horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been released. Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, the two-minutes, fifty-two seconds trailer shows Vicky Kaushal entering an abandoned ship, following the trail of spooky instances that keep getting scarier till the end. The evidence soon leads him to know more about the ship. Giving goosebumps to the viewers, Vicky Kaushal's film promises to be a spookfest. Here are five instances from the trailer that will give you a jumpstart.

Vicky’s entry in the ship

As soon as Vicky Kaushal enters the trip, he walks into the door and tries searching for evidence. After he takes a few steps a loud creaky sound starts playing. As soon as the music begins to play, Vicky flips his camera in search of the source of the sound and sees a doll lying on the floor.

Vicky’s spooky dream

Vicky gets so involved with the ship that he starts seeing the ghost wherever he goes, be it his office, his house; but most chilling was his dream. In his dream he sees his wife and daughter playing around and having fun, but soon watches them turn into a ghost and is calling him to be one. He then wakes up with a start.

Also read | 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' To 'Ghajini': B'wood Posters That Were Allegedly Copied

A game of hide-and-seek

In this scene, there is a couple who enters the ship and plays hide-and-seek. During the game, the girl gets a call and soon enters a small room and hides in there, but soon the phone slips out of her hand and falls on the ground. When she goes to pick the phone, we see a ghost standing behind her.

When things get spookier

During the game, the guy is in search of the lady. And he soon takes a few steps and opens a door and finds no one. Within two seconds, the lady screams for help and comes out the same door. The lady is captured by the demon. And the guy is in complete shock.

Also read | 'Bhoot' Actor Vicky Kaushal Has Spooky Power Breakfast And It's Not What You'd Expect

The climax will leave you shell-shocked

The last few seconds are everything. Vicky seems worried about everything that is happening around him. He is shown standing and with a demon crawling towards him from back. He stands witha frightened look on his face as he sees all the inanimate objects around him rise. Soon the demon captures him and tries to kill him.

Also read | Bhoot: The Haunted Ship's Trailer Brings Vicky Kaushal's Spooky-scaries To Juhu Beach

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Trailer Makes Netizens Shudder

Image courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.