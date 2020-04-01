Vicky Kaushal Smiles For His Fans, Asks Them To "pass It On"

After sharing an adorable picture with his mother, Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie of himself smiling for his fans and asked them to "pass it on". Like everyone else, the Raazi actor is also under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Vicky Kaushal is utilising his quarantine time by spending quality time with himself and his family.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Mother Veena Kaushal Spend Quality Time During Lockdown

Vicky Kaushal spreads positivity online as he smiles for fans

With everyone constantly discussing the coronavirus crisis online, Vicky Kaushal took the initiative of spreading some positivity on social media as he shared a selfie of himself smiling at the camera amid the lockdown. Kaushal captioned the image writing, "Pass it on and do return. (🙂)"

Also Read | This Is How Vicky Kaushal Expressed His Desire To Work With Arjun Kapoor On Social Media

Recently, The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor also pledged to donate a sum total of ₹1 Crore to PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister' relief fund. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to officially announce the same. He also asked his fans to donate and "do their bit for a healthier and stronger future." Check out the post below:

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Donates ₹ 1 Crore To Coronavirus Funds, Says 'we're All In This Together'

On the career front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in the upcoming period drama titled Takht. Along with Kaushal, the film is also reported to star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in titular roles. Takht is expected to release at the box office in 2021.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's "Good Quarantine Boys" Post Leaves Netizens Chuckling For THIS Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.