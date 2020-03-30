Vicky Kaushal And Mother Veena Kaushal Spend Quality Time During Lockdown

After sharing an adorable throwback picture with his brother, Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram to share a cute photo with his mother. The Raazi actor, like everyone else, is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and seems to be utilising his quarantine time by spending quality time with his family. Earlier, he had also posted a picture of himself posing in his balcony, which was clicked by his father.

Vicky Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal spend quality time

After the government of India imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown, most Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share pictures and videos of how they are spending their quarantine time. A lot of actors are indulging in a variety of activities like working out and tending to their hobbies. However, the Lust Stories actor Vicky Kaushal chose to spend quality time with his family amid the lockdown and his recent posts show that.

Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his mother, Veena Kaushal. The mother-son duo was all smiles in the picture. Vicky captioned the image writing, "माँ-ए नी मेरीए ". Not so long ago, on the Janta Curfew Day, the entire Kaushal family was seen together applauding for everyone who is putting their lives in danger and serving the nation amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be star alongside an ensemble cast in his upcoming film titled Takht. Along with Kaushal, the period drama will feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film is slated to release at the silver screens in 2021.

