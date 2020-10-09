Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Ashwatthama' To Roll From April 2021; Actor To Gain More Than 100kg

Recently, director Aditya Dhar confirmed that the team of his next venture Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal, will start filming by April 2021. Aditya Dhar also shared the details of the project while spilling beans around the preparation. In a statement, Aditya Dhar asserted that during the nationwide lockdown, the team of Ashwatthama worked on the pre-production details.

Vicky Kaushal's preparation for Ashwatthama

Interestingly, while spilling the beans around Vicky Kaushal's preparation for the film, Aditya Dhar said, "Vicky will have to weigh more than 100 kilos". To portray Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, Vicky will have to train in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jujutsu. He further talked about the locations and said, "We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries".

Aditya Dhar also added, "We have finalised our HoDs [head of departments] and begun our discussion with the VFX team. Since nobody has attempted such a subject before, we don't have a reference point. So, the VFX and design teams have to use their imagination and create [the universe] from scratch". Though Dhar has zeroed in on the leading lady, he refused to divulge details until the deal is sealed. The three-part modern-day superhero film, which has its roots in the Mahabharata, will see Vicky Kaushal as the mythological character who was given the boon of immortality.

In the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Dharma Productions' Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The horror-mystery film, released in February this year, also featured Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in a biopic, Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor will play a key role in an upcoming multi-starrer film, Takht. On the other hand, Kaushal will collaborate with director Meghna Gulzar, which will mark their second collaboration. The upcomer will be based on the life of the army veteran, Sam Manekshaw.

