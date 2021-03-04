Vicky Kaushal Takes Horse Riding Lessons In Latest Video; Watch Here

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram account of him riding on a horse. The actor shared a video with fans showing off his horse-riding skills. In the video, he can be seen trotting gently on his horse as the sun rose in the background. He shared in the caption, that he was going "back to basics" as he showed off his skills. Vicky Kaushal has been keen on horse riding since the beginning of 2020. He had to put a pause on his hobby due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vicky Kaushal shows off his riding skills

Vicky Kaushal has been practising for his role for a long time. On March 3, 2021, he took to his Instagram handle to show off his horse-riding skills while trotting for the camera. In the video, Vicky Kaushal was riding a brown horse at the Amateur's Rider Club in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai. He wore black attire with a black helmet. Vicky Kaushal gently hopped on the horse's back, guiding the trotting horse and steered as his trainer instructed him. Fans shared their love for Vicky Kaushal in the comment section. Some agreed with Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post's caption, which read, "Back to basics". Others left heart emojis and fire emojis for the Uri: The Surgical Strike star.

A glimpse into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram handle:

On March 7, Vicky Kaushal posted a photo of himself on the back of his horse once again. In the witty caption, he hinted towards being on the social media app, TikTok. While many fans praised him for his picture and the caption, some asked him to not make an account on the app. TikTok was banned for use in India on June 29, 2020, as instructed by the Government along with 59 other apps.

On May 23, 2020, Vicky shared a throwback picture of himself riding on the back of his horse. He shared the picture during the national lockdown caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vicky expressed how much he missed horseback riding. He reminisced that he used to start his mornings on the horseback and had to switch to a throwback instead.

