Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar To Share Screen In 'The Great Indian Family'?

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He recently shared that he is wrapping up the shoot of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s untitled film. In Acharya’s film, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Manushi Chhillar for the first time. According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has gotten a title. For all the people who are wondering about Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming movie, here is everything you need to know about it.

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming movie gets a title

The upcoming Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer film is a YRF production that features the duo in the lead roles. The report mentioned that the shoot is almost completed and has now gotten a tentative title too. The report added that the film is currently titled The Great Indian Family or TGIF. The movie is expected to be a hilarious comedy of errors which will mark Vicky Kaushal’s debut in the comedy genre.

The plot of the film revolves around a dysfunctional family and therefore it has gotten the title The Great Indian Family. It is also being called TGIF as it is a millennial term but it is just a tentative title and the makers can also ask for a change on the same. Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar were recently snapped while shooting for a project at Maheshwar Ghat. Here is a look at the pictures and videos.

Manushi Chhillar's debut movie

The report added that the movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar is ready but YRF is sure that they won’t be releasing it this year. Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming movie Prithviraj is going to be Manushi Chhillar's debut movie. The film is expected to release around Diwali this year and the makers are clear that they want this project to be Manushi Chhillar's debut movie. The reason for the same is Prithviraj is a grand period drama and it will position her really well in the film industry. The Great Indian Family or TGIF release date is expected to be in early 2022.

Vicky Kaushal's movies

Vicky Kaushal is currently working on the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. He is expected to start shooting Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele and then move on to Aditya Dhar's Ashwatthama. Vicky has already finished Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham Singh. It is a biopic on the life of a revolutionary Indian freedom fighter, Udham Singh.

