These Pics Of Vicky Kaushal Are The Perfect Description For All Our Moods

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying his quarantine time at home, keeps his fans updated by posting his cool pictures on social media. The stupendous actor cemented his place in Hindi Cinema with the magnanimous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. If rumour mills are to be believed, the Zubaan actor has also bagged Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan's next.

Vicky Kaushal also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, with over 6.4 followers on Instagram alone. On Vicky Kaushal's Instagram profile you will numerous stunning pictures of the National Award Winning actor in literally every mood you can think of. Let's take a look at some interesting Vicky Kaushal's Instagram pictures summing diverse moods.

These Vicky Kaushal's photos are the perfect description for all our moods

When you get a haircut done at home during quarantine, and to your amaze, it turns out to be a fabulous one mood. In this Vicky Kaushal's Instagram picture the actor is flaunting his new haircut with a fierce look.

The Masaan actor reveals his goofy mood side in this fun-filled picture. His infectious smile will make your smile as well.

In Vicky Kaushal's Instagram picture, the stellar performer looks like he is super bored and is in no mood to do anything.

This Vicky Kaushal's photo is the perfect description of the time when you are in a relaxed and laid back mood. All you feel like doing is resting on your comfy couch all day long.

Vicky seems to be in an intense mood in this Insta picture. His piercing eyes and poker face pose makes one wonder how serious he looks in this black and white photo.

Kaushal looks in a happy and cheerful mood in this Instagram picture of his.

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

