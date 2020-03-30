Vicky Kaushal Vs Parth Samthaan: Whose Kurta Look Impressed You More?

Vicky Kaushal and Parth Samthan are two actors who have cemented their place in the entertainment industry in a short span of time. Both Vicky Kaushal and Parth Samthaan are stupendous actors who are also widely adored for their style statements apart from their acting demeanour. While one is the heartthrob of the silver screen and other of the small-screen.

Vicky Kaushal's and Parth's taste in fashion is quite voguish. Both these handsome men carry their traditional ensembles with equal poise that of their western looks. Talking about their ethnic looks, let's take a moment and see who out of the two aces his Kurta looks better, Vicky Kaushal or Parth Samthaan?

Fashion Faceoff: Vicky Kaushal Vs Parth Samthaan who rocks the 'Kurta' Look

Vicky Kaushal

The National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal's fashion sense is quite different than his contemporaries. He likes to keep his looks simple and classic. In this photo, Vicky Kaushal looks charming donning a bluish-grey silk kurta. The matching embroidered jacket looks really classic. The actor is not looking quite handsome in this traditional ensemble but we love the way he is carrying it with a smile.

In this photo, the Masaan actor looks dapper, as he donnes a white printed kurta. His stubble and wavy hair are making his overall look very appealing. This Vicky Kausha's kurta look is ideal for any family function.

In this black kurta with green embroidery, Vicky looks very endearing. Not only he looks sharp but very handsome in this ethnic attire.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan who essays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kii is one of the most-talked-about Indian celebs. His outlandish fashion choices are quite loved and popular amongst the masses. In this photo, Parth looks uber-cool in the mustard kurta and white pyjamas. His stylish quirky sunglasses are accentuating his overall look to ten folds.

Parth Samthaan looks really adorable in this blue printed kurta. He wore it on the occasion of Diwali last year.

Parth Samthaan nothing short of a prince in this photo. His designer black kurta with meticulous details looks stunning on the actor.

According to us, both these actors have upped their style quotient with these kurta looks, that it is difficult to choose whose style is better. But if you have a favourite, then comment below and tell us whom you like more.

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Source: Parth Samthaan Instagram

