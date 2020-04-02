Ananya Panday Realised Her Calling Way Before 'Student Of The Year 2' Happened

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She starred alongside debutante Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Panday stunned everyone with her stellar performance in this teen drama flick.

However, Ananya Panday also had made heads turn before her Bollywood debut. According to a report, she faced the camera years ago and knew that was her calling. It was the moment of realisation that Panday was immensely talented and meant to be an actor. Moreover, her parents believed in her.

As per a report, Ananya Panday recalled the first time when her parents saw her work. She attended a Paris event, Le Bal, years ago. Panday revealed how excited was she to pose for photoshoots and give interviews. She added that she wanted to do every single thing.

Therefore, the Student of the Year 2 actor’s parents realised that she was serious about her acting career. For Ananya Panday, it was the first time she faced the camera and performed a dance in front of strangers in a foreign country. Although nervous, Panday was excited. As per a report, the actor felt as if she was playing a role there. She played a princess and the story was similar to Cinderella’s. Hence, for her, that was similar to that of a princess' role.

Talking about her Bollywood debut, Panday revealed that Student of the Year 2 was an unbelievable experience for her. She said that being presented or launched by Karan Johar was like a dream come true. Ananya Panday added that she grew up watching movies including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. Moreover, she was obsessed with Dharma Productions and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the film.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has garnered praise for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now, the actor is working on major projects including Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and is also collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s upcoming flick. Panday also has another film in her pipeline alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

