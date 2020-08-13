Vicky Kaushal to start prepping for his next comedy film, shooting to commence in October

Bollywood’s dashing star Vicky Kaushal has managed to leave an incredible mark on the hearts of his fans with his spectacular performances in several films. Recently, according to reports by Pinkvilla, the Masaan fame actor has been roped in for Yash Raj Films’ next comedy flick. According to the reports by the web portal, the big announcement would be unveiled next month at the production house’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Apart from this, reportedly, the actor has also started his preparation for the role amid COVID-19 safety measures.

Vicky Kaushal to star next in a comedy film

According to the leading publication, a trade source informed that the actor was spotted at the YRF studio as he had formal meetings with Aditya Chopra and has also started prepping for the role. According to the source, this time his fans will see Vicky in a never seen before avatar. The source also reportedly informed that Aditya Chopra has laid his trust in Vicky’s ability to deliver outstanding performance and also headline the film that is a part f the YRF’s 50 years project.

Since the actor has started gearing up to prepare for his role, the source reportedly mentioned that the production house is also ensuring that all safety measures are complied with to ensure there are no hurdles and obstacles in the path of the actor to prep for his role. According to the sources, the shooting of the film will commence in October. As per reports by the leading publication, Aditya and Vicky have been in constant touch regarding the role and have been exchanging notes on the film and his role regularly.

Sometime back, the actor was spotted at rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif's residence on August 9. With COVID-19 precautions like face mask and gloves in check, Vicky Kaushal was spotted in casual tracks and T-shirt stepping out of his car. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a long list of projects in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship, will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial film Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021. Further, Vicky is a part of the multistarrer project Takht that also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in important roles. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwathama and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic.

