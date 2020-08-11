Vicky Kaushal Shares BTS Video From 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'; Says 'Blast From The Past'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, to share a BTS video from his much-acclaimed film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor shared the behind-the-scenes video along with a quirky note. Fans are sure going to be thrilled seeing this video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a BTS video from his film titled Uri: The Surgical Strike. In the video, one can notice Vicky walking in anger holding a rifle in his hand. As soon as he walks forward, a bomb explodes in the background. One can also hear the director saying, “Cut” once Vicky walks past the camera. Along with the video, the actor also wrote, “Blast from the past! #Uri #BehindTheScenes. Shot and sweared by @miteshdop.” Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to write all things nice praising the actor for his acting skills. While some fans also went on to comment on his famous dialogue from the film. One of the users wrote, “Top! Looks like a proper game”. While the other one wrote, “Mera Tiger!! Roarrrrr karrr Roarrrrrr, oops sorry I mean How’s the Josh??” Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film Uri: The Surgical Strike starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles. The film revolved around the special forces of the Indian army who are carrying out a clandestine mission, avenging a militant group's killing of fellow Army men at their headquarters. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for its gripping storyline and acting skills. The movie also managed to break records at the box office. Watch the trailer below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The film also starred Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij and Akash Dhar in pivotal roles. The movie based on a bereaved shipping officer who must save a girl on a stranded abandoned haunted ship, "Sea Bird," who he believes is real. Kaushal will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh. The film is based on crime drama, history and has completed its filming process. The film is expected to release on January 15, 2021.

