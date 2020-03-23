Vicky Kaushal Vs Ayushmann Khurrana: Who Aced The Cape Style Look Better?

With more and more men in Bollywood indulging in high fashion games, it is bound that styles or outfits will have a similar vibe. In one such instance, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana donned the cape style jackets in style for a magazine shoot. Ayushmann Khurrana has worn the style several times, however, Vicky Kaushal wore it once.

Vicky Kaushal in the cape style look

Vicky Kaushal wore a black cape style jacket paired with high neck T-shirt, black trousers and a massive jacket. He stood tall in a picture clicked in front of a scenic skyline. Vicky Kaushal’s look was completed with some palm accessories and a rugged make-up. His gaze in the picture was enough to make anyone stay still. The picture received several comments from his followers of six million and above. Some called him, ‘Voldemort’, as the look was rather intimidating while some called him, ‘Krrish’, a fictional superhero portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in the movies.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s cape style look

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in his navy blue cape style jacket. He gave the look a twist with his pleated skirt and matching shirt. Ayushmann Khurrana looked magnificent in the look as he posed similarly. The actor had a clean look and minimal accessories as he posed in front of a bright minty green backdrop. Ayushmann Khurrana as well-received some comments which compared him to Ranveer Singh, as the latter has donned the skirt style several times. Some absolutely loved the look.

Ayushmann Khurrana takes some points for the skirt style. However, Vicky Kaushal's outfit looks complete with the backdrop and the vibe of it. The two actors aced the cape style look.

