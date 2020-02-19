Vicky's 'Bhoot' Or Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal'; Which Movie Will You Watch This Weekend?

Both the National-award winning actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to clash at the box office this Friday with their upcoming films titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movies will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. Both the films are extremely different in terms of the the genre. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is a horror, while Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a rom-com.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurram to compete with each other this weekend

The Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship marks the debut of both Dharma Productions and Vicky Kaushal in the genre of horror. On the other hand, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a social romantic comedy raising the sensitive topic of same-sex marriages in India, but in a rather humorous way. The makers of both the films have left no stones unturned to promote their films across the country, so it will be interesting for their fans to see which movie gets the upper hand over the other at the box office.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles, who took the box office by storm with their phenomenal performance in Badhai Ho, while Ayushmann too is on a roll with seven back-to-back blockbusters in his kitty. However, the excitement for Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot is no less as Vicky's last film Uri: The Surgical Strike went on to do some record-breaking collection while Vicky's performance in the film was lauded by everyone from film critics to audiences. As both the films are releasing this weekend, which film are you more excited to watch at the silver screen?

